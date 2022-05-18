Core Alternative Capital Has $115,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 493.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 666,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 340,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,693 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.76.

MDT traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.92. 137,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

