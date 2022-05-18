Core Alternative Capital Buys New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply stock traded down $23.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.87. The stock had a trading volume of 83,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,052. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.
Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.