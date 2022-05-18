Core Alternative Capital Buys New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $23.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.87. The stock had a trading volume of 83,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,052. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.