Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $11.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $14.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $14.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 9,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.76. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

