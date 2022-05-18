Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 47.78. 86,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,575. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of 57.81.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 88.20 million. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.