Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRE. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.58) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.61).

LON CRE opened at GBX 348 ($4.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($6.78). The company has a market capitalization of £573.62 million and a PE ratio of -16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.34.

In related news, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,435.90). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($122,569.03).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

