Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.