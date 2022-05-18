comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

comScore stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.35. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that comScore will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $875,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

