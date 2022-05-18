Column Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Column Group LLC lowered its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 7.1% of Column Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Column Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $52,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880 over the last 90 days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 864,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

