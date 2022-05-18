Coin98 (C98) Price Down 20.8% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $86.65 million and $27.14 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00015621 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000295 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00071368 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

