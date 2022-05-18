Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

