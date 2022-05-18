Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 146,077 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $52.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The firm has a market cap of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

