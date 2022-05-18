Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 146,077 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $52.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.
The firm has a market cap of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
