Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 167,802 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,802 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NEM opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

