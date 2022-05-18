Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 46,302,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,545,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.