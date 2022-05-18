Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,652,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 854,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,235,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $212.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.