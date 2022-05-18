Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$328.05 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

