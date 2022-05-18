ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Head to Head Survey

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 1.19 $177.98 million $5.22 6.19 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.72 $1.39 billion $3.18 51.52

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 19.26% 22.66% 13.22% Analog Devices 15.18% 12.35% 8.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 3 18 0 2.86

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

Analog Devices beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

