Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $140.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. 1,148,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,960. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.