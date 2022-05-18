Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 1,160,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,534. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

