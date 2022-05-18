Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $371,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,455,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,146,430. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 21.38 and a 200 day moving average of 31.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

