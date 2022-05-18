Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $492.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $492,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.32. 75,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $153.38 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

