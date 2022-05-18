Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 16,247,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.