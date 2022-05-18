Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $48,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,320 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

