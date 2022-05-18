Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $15.03 on Wednesday, hitting $291.14. 77,518,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,649,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $284.94 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

