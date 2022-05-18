Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,041. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

