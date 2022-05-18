CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.21 million to $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $31.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $84.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $401.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

