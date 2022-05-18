Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.