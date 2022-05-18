CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LOTZ stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

