Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $823,896.58 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Carbon has a total market cap of $823,896.58 and approximately $1,326.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,411.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00605126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00492000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.66 or 1.89528561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009008 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,555,109 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

