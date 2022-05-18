Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

