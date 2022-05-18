Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 32,893 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

