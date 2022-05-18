Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

