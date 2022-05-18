CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Makes New $10.73 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.3% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. 9,087,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,366,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

