Bytom Hits One Day Volume of $1.35 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $1.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00240724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003067 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,442,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,637,413 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

