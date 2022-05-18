Bytecoin Achieves Market Cap of $13.38 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $10,987.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

