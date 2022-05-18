Byron L. Boston Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 924,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,523. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

