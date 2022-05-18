BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Acquires $56,963.34 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $56,963.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,491.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97.

BRP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,241. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

