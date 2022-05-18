Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $26.17

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 432,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.