Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Target Price at $110.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

