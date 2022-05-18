Brokerages Set Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Price Target at $18.13

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 806,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.82. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

