Brokerages Set Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Price Target at $18.13

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.
RFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 806,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.82. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
