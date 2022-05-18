Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT at $22.17

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 656,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.91, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

