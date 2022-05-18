Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $440.27

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $244.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.