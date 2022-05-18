Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $440.27

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.30.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
NYSE DECK opened at $244.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
