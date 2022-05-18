Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $187.50

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

