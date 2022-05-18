Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $66.19

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.53.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.