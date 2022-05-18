Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $66.19

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.