Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $245.47

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.64 on Tuesday, reaching $123.44. 2,792,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
