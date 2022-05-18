Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $245.47

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.64 on Tuesday, reaching $123.44. 2,792,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Baidu by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.