Brokerages Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

NMG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

