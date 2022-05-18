Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 747.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $51.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $235.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,891. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

