Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $670.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.80 million and the lowest is $665.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $571.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. 5,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

