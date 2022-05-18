Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $36.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $38.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.24 million, with estimates ranging from $53.59 million to $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 938,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Blink Charging has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.