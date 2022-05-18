Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $773.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $12.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,476. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $152.58 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

