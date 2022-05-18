Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $473.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.80 million and the lowest is $403.90 million. UWM posted sales of $484.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

UWMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,411. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

